Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Five Below were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

