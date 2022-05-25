Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of MasTec worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in MasTec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MasTec by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

