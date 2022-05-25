Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 459.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

NASDAQ CG opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

