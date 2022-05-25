260 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXT opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 572,051 shares of company stock valued at $47,932,428. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

