Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of H&R Block worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

