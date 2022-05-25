Covestor Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

