Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

