Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.