Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.