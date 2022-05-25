Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 690,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

