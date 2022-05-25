Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,822 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of EnerSys worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EnerSys by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EnerSys by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

