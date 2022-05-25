Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Community Bank System worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

