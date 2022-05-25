Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Stoneridge worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 212,920 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 69,338 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SRI opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.14 million, a P/E ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.