5,222 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,490,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

