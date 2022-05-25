Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 630 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,401 shares of company stock valued at $21,027,697. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.