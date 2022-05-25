JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $64,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

