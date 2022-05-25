Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.52% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

