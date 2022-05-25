Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

