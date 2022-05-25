Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $196.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

