FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 318.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 85.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

FIGS stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. FIGS’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.