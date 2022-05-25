Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of SiTime worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $190.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.11. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total transaction of $179,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,669. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

