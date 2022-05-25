Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.42.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

