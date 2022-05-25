Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

