Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.37% of Sunoco worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

