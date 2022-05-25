Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333,694 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Western Midstream Partners worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

