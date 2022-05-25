Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 17,854 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

