McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,274 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

