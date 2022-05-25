Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $16.09 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

