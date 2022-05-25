Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 958 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Saia worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

