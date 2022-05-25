Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 36,800 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

