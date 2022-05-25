Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 502,800 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of SITE Centers worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SITE Centers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SITE Centers by 32.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

