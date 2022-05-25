Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.77 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in APi Group were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

