Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

