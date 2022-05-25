Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,653 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

