FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

FE stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

