Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.52.
In related news, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,996 shares of company stock worth $42,000,161. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
