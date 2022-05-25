Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 471,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of Zurn Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.