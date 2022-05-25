Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

