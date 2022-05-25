Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,814 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $249.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.61.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

