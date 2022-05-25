Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,613 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.