Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,265,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488 shares of company stock valued at $95,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

