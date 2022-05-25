Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.