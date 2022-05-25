Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $751,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,474 shares of company stock worth $2,662,311. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

