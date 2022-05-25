Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $333.88 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

