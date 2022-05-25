Bank of Montreal Can Sells 380,726 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after buying an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,933,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16,269.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

