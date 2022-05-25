Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 22,666 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE PLTR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 5.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
