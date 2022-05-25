Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Black Knight worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

