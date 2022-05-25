Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $55,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

