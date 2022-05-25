JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,180,772 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.04% of Terminix Global worth $56,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,520.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 520,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,629,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMX opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

