Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Comerica worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 19.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,836 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Comerica by 53.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Comerica by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 322,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.